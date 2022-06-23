Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,411,000 after buying an additional 1,734,310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,785,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,148,000 after buying an additional 74,618 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,592,000 after buying an additional 42,702 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,327,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,448,000 after buying an additional 39,071 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 893,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $149.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.86. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

