Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,801,000 after buying an additional 144,216 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,895,000 after buying an additional 110,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,890,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 569,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 553,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,314,000 after purchasing an additional 160,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HII opened at $209.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.78. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.50 and a twelve month high of $228.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

