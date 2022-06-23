Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Gladstone Land as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 7.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 35,710 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 99,208 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 260,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth about $8,107,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth about $4,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAND. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Land currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.90, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.0454 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -186.21%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

