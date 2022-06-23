Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 637 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 13.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 13.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 23.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. TheStreet raised Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.63.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $335.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $324.14 and a 52 week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 22.26%.

About Pool (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.