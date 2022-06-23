Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of USANA Health Sciences worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 29.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $99,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,727.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USNA. StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $72.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.84. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $272.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About USANA Health Sciences (Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.