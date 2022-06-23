Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Stock Price Down 20%

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 171,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 216,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$10.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39.

Get Bayhorse Silver alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 5,641,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total value of C$451,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 871,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$69,686.

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bayhorse Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayhorse Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.