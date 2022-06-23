Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 24,284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 39,575 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.78.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

