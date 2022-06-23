Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Trading Down 2.5%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.54. 75,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,358,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATUS. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 95.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,985,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,448,000 after purchasing an additional 64,178 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

