Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.78. 9,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 284,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $167.81 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGTY. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

