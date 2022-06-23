Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading 10.5% Higher

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) traded up 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. 249,834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,083,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $933.30 million, a P/E ratio of -326.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,131,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511,667 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,339,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,076 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,967,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,883 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $3,446,000. Finally, CQS US LLC raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,439,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 729,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

