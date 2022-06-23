Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading 10.5% Higher

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) traded up 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. 249,834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,083,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.
The firm has a market cap of $933.30 million, a P/E ratio of -326.00 and a beta of 2.00.
About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
