Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Up 10.7%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) was up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $20.26. Approximately 6,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,431,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLBE shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $58.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of -20.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,512,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

