UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Stock Price Up 10.4%

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.62. Approximately 6,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 650,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

USER has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Get UserTesting alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.58 million. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UserTesting Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

UserTesting Company Profile (NYSE:USER)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.