Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Down 5%

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.67 and last traded at $26.84. Approximately 7,299 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 641,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Embecta in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.67.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

