Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.54 and last traded at $21.68. 1,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 140,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYT)

Lytus Technologies Holdings Private Limited, a platform services company, provides content streaming/telecasting services to users in India. Its Lytus platform provides a range of streaming services and telemedicine services with local assistance through health centers. The company through its platform enable its customers to connect via CPE devices/STBs and have access to multi-dimensional services, including telemedicine service.

