Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.41 and last traded at $37.41. 8,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 411,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sylvamo in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLVM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the first quarter worth about $69,597,000. Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth about $49,515,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth about $22,723,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth about $13,230,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth about $12,732,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sylvamo Company Profile (NYSE:SLVM)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.