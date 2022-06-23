Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Shares Down 11%

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) was down 11% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.14. Approximately 671 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 125,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70.
Swvl Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWVL)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swvl (SWVL)
- Downturn Gives These 3 Buys Juicy Dividend Yields
- Victoria’s Secret Stock is Out of the Box
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Swvl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swvl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.