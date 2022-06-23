Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) rose 11.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.33 and last traded at $39.14. Approximately 73,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,432,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.14.

UPST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens lowered Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered Upstart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $255.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.12.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,442,286.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $897,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,170,933. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at $516,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 240.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in Upstart by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Upstart by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

