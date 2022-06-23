Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) rose 11.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.33 and last traded at $39.14. Approximately 73,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,432,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.14.
UPST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens lowered Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered Upstart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $255.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.77.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.12.
In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,442,286.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $897,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,170,933. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at $516,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 240.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in Upstart by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Upstart by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
