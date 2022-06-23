Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Trading Up 11%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) shares were up 11% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.37. Approximately 259,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,300,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Marqeta from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at $58,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

