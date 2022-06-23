Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 477,578 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 3,452,060 shares.The stock last traded at $35.00 and had previously closed at $34.02.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

