Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.00

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $37.65, with a volume of 37829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.09.

Several research firms have weighed in on STNG. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -8.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

