discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $645.00

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 645 ($7.90) and last traded at GBX 650 ($7.96), with a volume of 100927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 662 ($8.11).

DSCV has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of discoverIE Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.09) to GBX 920 ($11.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of £586.10 million and a PE ratio of 24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 737.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 823.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.45 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.35. discoverIE Group’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

In related news, insider Simon Gibbins sold 47,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 807 ($9.88), for a total transaction of £385,770.21 ($472,525.98). Also, insider Bruce Thompson acquired 5,000 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 693 ($8.49) per share, with a total value of £34,650 ($42,442.43).

discoverIE Group

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

