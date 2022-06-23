MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $4.94

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.94, but opened at $5.27. MorphoSys shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

MOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MorphoSys from €46.00 ($48.42) to €30.00 ($31.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a €31.00 ($32.63) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MorphoSys from €40.00 ($42.11) to €37.00 ($38.95) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $701.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the first quarter worth $177,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in MorphoSys by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in MorphoSys by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in MorphoSys by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

