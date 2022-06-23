Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 21,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 249,910 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.12.

The company has a market capitalization of $700.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.73% and a negative net margin of 188.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 17,536 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 24,313 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,234,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,063,000 after purchasing an additional 374,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $404,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

