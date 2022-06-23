Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAU. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 278.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 150,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 110,614 shares in the last quarter.

DFAU stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.39.

