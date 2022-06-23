Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $84.91 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $83.95 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $440.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day moving average of $107.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSM. downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

