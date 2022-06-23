Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 839,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after buying an additional 322,618 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,760,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,372,000 after acquiring an additional 186,505 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,819,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 287,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,183,000 after acquiring an additional 149,935 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $128.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.80 and a twelve month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

