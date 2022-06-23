FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Trading 13.3% Higher

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. 52,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,087,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 109.09% and a negative net margin of 109.22%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in FibroGen by 127.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 35,352 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 2,622.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 231,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 223,038 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in FibroGen during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 1,326.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 717,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 667,027 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

