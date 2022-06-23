New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 386,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 6,852,563 shares.The stock last traded at $9.39 and had previously closed at $8.65.

Several equities analysts have commented on NRZ shares. Piper Sandler downgraded New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,507.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,259,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,866 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth about $329,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 8.0% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 7.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 69,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 43.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 294,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 88,781 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Company Profile (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

