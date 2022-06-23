iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 198,229 shares.The stock last traded at $40.03 and had previously closed at $40.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average is $46.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $347,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 197.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 183.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

