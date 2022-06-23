trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 34,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 554,143 shares.The stock last traded at $1.62 and had previously closed at $1.69.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRVG shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded trivago from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.71.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a market cap of $563.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.64.
trivago Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVG)
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.
