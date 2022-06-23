trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 34,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 554,143 shares.The stock last traded at $1.62 and had previously closed at $1.69.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRVG shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded trivago from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.71.

Get trivago alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a market cap of $563.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of trivago by 11,846.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in trivago by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in trivago by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 58,698 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.