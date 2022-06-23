Jeffrey S. Gifford Purchases 2,000 Shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey S. Gifford purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.88 per share, with a total value of $47,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,989 shares in the company, valued at $381,817.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Norwood Financial stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.44. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.19.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 32.80% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWFL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

