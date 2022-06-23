Kevin S. Crutchfield Acquires 1,450 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Stock

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,604.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,196.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE CMP opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.68. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. CL King cut their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth $37,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1,673.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

