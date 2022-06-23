Helena Gottschling Sells 405 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total transaction of C$51,140.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at C$173,372.14.

Helena Gottschling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

On Friday, April 22nd, Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.38, for a total transaction of C$54,692.51.

TSE:RY opened at C$125.23 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$123.30 and a 1-year high of C$149.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$175.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$130.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$136.11.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$11.22 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.0076448 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

RY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$142.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Argus increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$146.86.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.