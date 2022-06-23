Denis Wood Purchases 250,000 Shares of KGL Resources Limited (ASX:KGL) Stock

KGL Resources Limited (ASX:KGL – Get Rating) insider Denis Wood bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$51,250.00 ($35,590.28).

On Wednesday, June 15th, Denis Wood acquired 250,000 shares of KGL Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($34,722.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.31.

KGL Resources Limited develops and explores for mineral properties. It explores copper, silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company engages in the exploration and development of the Jervois multi-metal project located in the Northern Territory, Australia. It also holds 100% interest in the Yambah project located in the northeast of Alice Springs; and the Unca Creek project located in the Bonya Metamorphics.

