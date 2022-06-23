Robert B. Johnston Acquires 7,500 Shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Stock

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) Director Robert B. Johnston bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $135,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RGCO opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.44. RGC Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $26.02.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. RGC Resources had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RGC Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGCO. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 122,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

