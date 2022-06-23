Laurissa Cooney Acquires 107,570 Shares of Air New Zealand Limited (ASX:AIZ) Stock

Air New Zealand Limited (ASX:AIZ – Get Rating) insider Laurissa Cooney purchased 107,570 shares of Air New Zealand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.56 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of A$59,701.35 ($41,459.27).

Laurissa Cooney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Air New Zealand alerts:

On Thursday, June 16th, Laurissa Cooney bought 39,000 shares of Air New Zealand stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.57 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of A$22,035.00 ($15,302.08).

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 415.04.

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.