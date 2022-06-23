Frank Holler Buys 50,000 Shares of Sernova Corp. (CVE:SVA) Stock

Sernova Corp. (CVE:SVA – Get Rating) Director Frank Holler bought 50,000 shares of Sernova stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 583,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$752,499.57.

CVE SVA opened at C$1.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 13.59 and a current ratio of 13.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.52. Sernova Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.16 and a 52-week high of C$2.22. The company has a market cap of C$432.57 million and a PE ratio of -37.38.

Sernova (CVE:SVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Sernova Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

