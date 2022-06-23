Insider Selling: Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) General Counsel Sells 31,078 Shares of Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 31,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $226,558.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ EWTX opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $379.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of -0.10.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EWTX shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
About Edgewise Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX)
- Downturn Gives These 3 Buys Juicy Dividend Yields
- Victoria’s Secret Stock is Out of the Box
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.