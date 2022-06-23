Insider Selling: Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) General Counsel Sells 31,078 Shares of Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 31,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $226,558.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EWTX opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $379.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of -0.10.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,458,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,565,000 after acquiring an additional 33,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 4.5% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,279,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,234,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,211,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $6,427,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EWTX shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

