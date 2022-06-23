Troy Edward Wilson Sells 27,858 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $71,873.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,563. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PBYI opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $131.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 843.16% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PBYI shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

