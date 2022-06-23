Paul Say Acquires 15,000 Shares of Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) Stock

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP – Get Rating) insider Paul Say bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.75 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of A$56,250.00 ($39,062.50).

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.67.

Cedar Woods Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is involved in the urban land subdivision and development of residential, commercial, and retail projects in Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland. The company's property portfolio also includes medium and high-density apartments, offices, and townhouses.

