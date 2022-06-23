Paul Say Acquires 15,000 Shares of Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) Stock

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP – Get Rating) insider Paul Say bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.75 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of A$56,250.00 ($39,062.50).
The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.67.
Cedar Woods Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
