Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $217,000 in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Guido Jouret sold 800 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $31,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,243.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on POLY shares. TheStreet upgraded Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE POLY opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 113.17 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.13. Plantronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 311.62% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plantronics, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plantronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas.

