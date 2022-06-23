JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Stock Position Lessened by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,175 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 147.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 181,379 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 550,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,061,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 52,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 31,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.62. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.77 and a 1 year high of $45.77.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.