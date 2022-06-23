Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,839 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,021,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 148,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,665,000 after purchasing an additional 101,693 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,381,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield University bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,701,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $345.50 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $373.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

