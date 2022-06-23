Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,025 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FNB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.62.

F.N.B. stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

