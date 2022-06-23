Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.88.

NYSE:CLH opened at $83.55 on Thursday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $738,556.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

