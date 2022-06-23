Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 729 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 109,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,143,000 after purchasing an additional 504,363 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.47 and its 200-day moving average is $110.88. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.