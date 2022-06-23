Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 85 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,823,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,503 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,002 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,903,000 after acquiring an additional 741,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNC Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,691,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $144.02 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.96 and a one year high of $171.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

