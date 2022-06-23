Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Insider Sells $325,800.00 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Braze stock opened at $32.25 on Thursday. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.09 and a 52 week high of $98.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.24.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

