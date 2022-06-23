BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 11,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 184,015 shares.The stock last traded at $65.15 and had previously closed at $63.97.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BXC. Craig Hallum upped their price target on BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $607.30 million, a PE ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.78.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 107.29% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth about $2,653,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.