Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) SVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Jeffrey Delong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 7,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $367,710.00.

APLS opened at $43.98 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 866.81% and a negative return on equity of 607.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.32) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,593,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,443,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

